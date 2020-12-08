HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho

President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep.

Marcia Fudge of Ohio.

If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position.

The pick will likely ease the minds of some legislators and activists who were concerned about a perceived lack of diversity among Biden's Cabinet picks.

Representing the urban Cleveland-area district, Fudge had publicly lobbied to become Biden's Secretary of Agriculture in recent days.

HUD is a sprawling department with a $50 billion budget and roughly 8,000 employees.