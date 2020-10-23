Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

A lot of them are trying to figure out how to survive.

Business experts say confidence in economy is key in order to bounce back from pandemic

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding.

Ana you spoke with a business expert.

What do we need to do to get back on track?

Business experts say confidence in the economy is key in order for us to bounce back once this ends t brenda luntey san francisco deli owner i am not a rule breaker.

I don't want to but the turnout today from people all over this county should be an indication they want some form of normalcy for luntey, it's not about being breaking the rules... it's about& (make sure there's no delay between your track and her sot) brenda luntey san francisco deli owner survival.

I keep saying it's survival.

It's not a sense of defiance.

It's not to go against the rules.

We're trying to survive.

But if another shutdown hits the redding chamber of commerce says more businesses would be forced to shut their doors.

Jake mangas redding chamber of commerce ceo if there was some sort of stay-at-home order that discouraged people from leaving their homes and shopping in local shops and things for the holidays, it would potentially put more businesses out of business which is not what we want to see ana torrea atorreanews businesses continue to navigate the pandemic.

Doing what they need to do to survive.

But once this is all over, how will the community be able to bounce back?

Scott gordon business professor at shasta college to come out of something like this, we're going to really need to support consumer confidence where they feel comfortable and confident that they'll be able to receive a paycheck not just this month and next month as well, and we'll need to support business confidence but in order for the community to get out of these hard times... scott gordon business professor at shasta college the government can help with that painful transition, by providing what we call capital.

Capital is just another word for money.

Providing money that businesses can use to invest.

Gordon also says, with a vaccine in sight, he's hopeful that restrictions will loosen up in the future and people will feel comfortable going out to eat and have fun.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

