Four charged with criminal damage following toppling of Bristol’s Colston statue

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Four people have been charged with criminal damage after the toppling of astatue of slave trader Edward Colston.

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25,Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear before BristolMagistrates’ Court on January 25 next year for their first hearing, the CrownProsecution Service said.

The bronze memorial to the 17th-century slavemerchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7, beforebeing dumped in Bristol Harbour.


