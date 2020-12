Tories Push Trudeau To End Ban Against Gay, Bisexual Men Donating Blood Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Tories Push Trudeau To End Ban Against Gay, Bisexual Men Donating Blood Conservative MP Eric Duncan and Tory Leader Erin O'Toole push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep his promise to lift a ban on blood donations from men who have sex with other men. 0

