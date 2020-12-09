Playing Hockey on a Frozen Lake

Occurred on December 5, 2020 / Fort Frances, Ontario, CanadaInfo from Licensor: "My son who is crazy about the game of hockey, wanted to take advantage of the rare opportunity to lace up his Bauer skates and hit the clear black ice that was covering Rainy Lake outside the window or our new home.

This opportunity of thick enough ice with no snow cover does not come often and is a dream of most people to be able to do at least once in their lifetime.

I was lucky enough to capture him dangling into the sunset across the lake for an evening he will never forget."