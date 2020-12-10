Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian President's plane robbed, equipment stolen | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Russian President's plane robbed, equipment stolen | Oneindia News

Russian President's plane robbed, equipment stolen | Oneindia News

A Russian aircraft designed to survive a nuclear war and evacuate top VIPs, and mainly the President, was struck by robbers.

Police say susupected thieves breached the plane and stole armloads of military-grade communications equipment last week.

The aircraft dubbed the "Doomsday plane" is designed to serve as a command centre in the sky in the event of a nuclear attack.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Turkmenistan leader erects huge, gold dog statue in Ashgabat | Oneindia News [Video]

Turkmenistan leader erects huge, gold dog statue in Ashgabat | Oneindia News

The President of Turkmenistan has unveiled a giant gilded dog statue on a busy roundabout in the capital of the country. Turkmenistan's long ruling president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has always..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin to quit amid Parkinson's disease concerns: Report | Oneindia News [Video]

Russian President Vladimir Putin to quit amid Parkinson's disease concerns: Report | Oneindia News

Reports coming out of the Kremlin suggest Vladimir Putin's 20-year-reign could be coming to an end. Vladimir Putin is planning to quit in January next year amid speculations that the Russian President..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:03Published