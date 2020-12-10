Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:01s - Published 4 minutes ago

Russian President's plane robbed, equipment stolen | Oneindia News

A Russian aircraft designed to survive a nuclear war and evacuate top VIPs, and mainly the President, was struck by robbers.

Police say susupected thieves breached the plane and stole armloads of military-grade communications equipment last week.

The aircraft dubbed the "Doomsday plane" is designed to serve as a command centre in the sky in the event of a nuclear attack.