Minneapolis City Council Votes to Cut Millions From Police Budget

Minneapolis City Council members voted to reappropriate $8 million of what was formerly budgeted for the Minneapolis Police Department.

The council's vote was unanimous.

The $8 million will be used for other city services.

Believe me, this is not an easy vote to take, but I believe it is right, Andrea Jenkins, Minneapolis City Council Member, via 'The Washington Post'.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey referred to the vote as a "defining moment for the city.".

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Minneapolis has experienced record violence in recent months.

According to Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, 166 police officers have left the force, some permanently