Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:37s - Published 3 days ago

Brandon Marshall: Big Ben may be changing NFL plays & causing trouble for the Steelers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Greg Jennings joins the show to discuss the latest troubles the Pittsburgh Steelers have faced during the past few games.

Jennings does not feel the blame should be placed on Ben Roethlisberger since he is following the plays called by the offensive coordinator.

However, Brandon Marshall received news Big Ben may be changing plays after all and if that's the case, he feels Roethlisberger should take the blame for the Steelers' struggles as of late.