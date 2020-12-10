Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 Treats Children Leave for Santa Around the World

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
5 Treats Children Leave for Santa Around the World

5 Treats Children Leave for Santa Around the World

5 Treats , Children Leave for Santa , Around the World.

In the United States, it is customary to leave milk and cookies for Santa Claus.

But these countries around the world have different traditions.

Australia: , Beer and cookies.

December is a summer month in Australia, making beer a perfect thirst-quencher for Santa.

Ireland: , A pint of Guinness.

Irish children typically leave the late night pick-me-up near the tree.

England: , A glass of sherry wine.

The sherry is meant to warm Saint Nick on a cold Christmas night.

It's often paired with mince pie.

France: , Carrots, biscuits and shoes.

The biscuits for Santa and carrots for the reindeer are left in shoes at night, replaced by gifts in the morning.

Germany: , Handwritten letters.

The Germans write to the "Christkind," a sort of Christmas angel, in exchange for gifts


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Santa spreads Christmas cheer from a safe distance within giant snow globe at Danish zoo [Video]

Santa spreads Christmas cheer from a safe distance within giant snow globe at Danish zoo

In a world upended by a pandemic and the need for social distancing, there was a lot of worries that the age-old tradition of children meeting Santa was likely to be abandoned.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published
Dear Santa movie clip - Rabbits [Video]

Dear Santa movie clip - Rabbits

Dear Santa movie clip - Rabbits - IFC Films - Synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of thousands..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:55Published
Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves [Video]

Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves

Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves- Official Clip - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ Program of the United States Postal..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:26Published