Broadway Theme

We have seen many businesses c1 3 afloat during this financially challenging time.

The latest to think out of the box.... the lexington opera house hasn't had a performance for quite some time.

but that's not keeping the theater from bringing people in.

"play the opera house" is a new venture of sorts... where people can come in and play a nine-hole putt putt course.

The course is constructed on the stage and has several different broadway themes.

It may not be conventional... but it's an opportunity to continue to serve the community in some way.

Luanne franklin: "it is amazing.

It does my heart good and i think it will do everyone's heart good to be here again.

To hear music and make memories and i think thats what our mini golf course will do for folks.

The putt putt course opens tomorrow.

It costs just 10 dollars per person and you buy your tickets on ticketmaster or through the lexington opera house website.

