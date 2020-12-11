Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Dornan embarrassed by folk music past

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Jamie Dornan embarrassed by folk music past

Jamie Dornan embarrassed by folk music past

Jamie Dornan was left red-faced while promoting his new movie Wild Mountain Thyme with his co-star Emily Blunt, when his past as a folk singer was exposed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jamie Dornan Jamie Dornan Actor, model, and musician from Northern Ireland

Jamie Dornan's daughters love dressing up dad [Video]

Jamie Dornan's daughters love dressing up dad

Jamie Dornan loves to play dress up with his three girls - but his daughters have most fun putting dad in mum's frocks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Emily Blunt Emily Blunt British actress


Related videos from verified sources

Wild Mountain Thyme Movie Clip - Marriage [Video]

Wild Mountain Thyme Movie Clip - Marriage

Wild Mountain Thyme Movie Clip - Marriage Plot synopsis: John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic MOONSTRUCK, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:41Published
Synchronic Movie - Clip with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie - Birthday Drinks [Video]

Synchronic Movie - Clip with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie - Birthday Drinks

Synchronic Movie - Clip with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie - Birthday Drinks - From breakout genre filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless) SYNCHRONIC is a mind-bending, haunting..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:39Published
JandK Cultural Academy hosts program to encourage young artists [Video]

JandK Cultural Academy hosts program to encourage young artists

To give wings to budding artists and promote archaic and traditional folk music, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) hosted special folk music shows in Tagore Hall..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:15Published