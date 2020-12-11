Historic firsts set to be made at the Allen County Courthouse

She is appointing the first ever Hispanic judicial officer, Magistrate Jesus Trevino.

Judge Wendy Davis will be the first ever female judge in Allen County Circuit Court.

Two historic appointments will be made at a swearing-in ceremony at the Allen County Courthouse.

Developing tonight -- history set to be made here in allen county.judge wendy davis and magistrate jesus trevino will swear into office on the 31-st.

Judge davis will be the first ever female judge in allen county circuit court.

Magistrate trevino... the first ever hispanic judicial officer in the county.

Both...on the same team.i spoke with them today..

Each honored to break barriers... but ready to put in the work.

?nats - cars passing courthouse?the allen county courthouse is over 115 years old.history written and decorated on its walls inside.

Soon..

New history will be made for two in allen county.

Wait its allen county they hav a female judge in circuit court i'd be the first hispanic official in allen countyjudge wendy davis and magistrate jesus trevino creating history.both firsts... a woman circuit court judge and hispanic judicial officer.working together on the same team.that was the first thing i asked can i get a new chair thats awfully cushydavis says the changing of guard will help those coming in see a sense of fairness.seeing not just minorities but women in leadership positions.she says her big project will start at the problem solving courts.

Working with veteran..

Restoration and drunk driving courts.hold them accountable for their sobriety but ultimately get them back on their feet back to their families working full time...sober and out of the judicial systemto start..

She needed to choose a magistrate.

And the decision for her was easy.i'm still trying to wrap my head around it you get that call its unrealtrevino has worked in davis' court room almost exclusively.davis calls trevino 'the real deal'.and each say the other wants the best for their community.you can see how hard she works from the bench and thats my style as well and it was inspiring trevino's family and heritage play huge factors in his work ethic.he says his appointment 3 could open the door for others like him.seeing people like me being elevated in places of important or signifnace is a good stepsoon... both will be working in tandem.the same team.an unlikely couple in courts...but ready to make a difference."are you excited 3 for this?

Yes so excited so excited" the swearing in ceremony for both will be thursday december 31st at 10-30.this will be a little different...first judge davis will swear in...then she will turn right around... to swear in