Tupelo elementary principal says semester has been rewarding

Might think elementary level children are too young to learn online and fully understand their school work.

But the principal here at rankin elementary says anyone who thinks that is wrong.

It's definitely not a wash, it's an amazing school year to be a part of."

Rankin elemtary principal heather cartwright said the coronavirus caused the school semester to start out challenging for students and staff.

But looking back, she said this semester proved with dedicated teachers, students can excel in or out of the classroom.

"it's a case-by-case basis, and seeing if they truly are thriving in the environment, they've chosen."

Rankin elemtary staff allowed parents to chose in person classes or virtual learning for their child cartwright said some students who initally chose online performed better when they switch back to in person classes on the other hand,... "we have some students who tried in person, traditional classes and decided, the anxiety was there, it wasn't right for them and they are thriving being at home."

Cartwright said with virtual learning teachers are able to customize assignments ((nats)) "it's a more one on one and they are getting that quality instruction with each student online."

Cartwright said she noticed virtual learning made some students become more responsible with things like voluntary reading competitions "our virtual kids have read more minutes than our kids here at school."

She says although this year came as a shock, it forced students and teacher to find new ways to learn "it has truly been a success story for us."

Cartwight did tell me she expects all students to eventually be back in the classroom once it's safe.

She does expect virtual learning will also be a method that teachers will continue to incorporate.

