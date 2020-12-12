Restrictions Eased Monday for Some Kentucky Businesses

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 9 minutes ago

pandemic restrictions-- wreaking havoc on the bottom line for businesses that rely on people going out-- with early close times for bars and restaurants in place across the blue grass state in recent weeks-- but some welcoming changes - - could be breathing a little life back into some of those struggling businesses 44news reporter tyler druin is live right now in henderson to explain recent covid-19 numbers show the highest single-day spike of new cases across the bluegrass - despite that some restrictions will be loosened monday - just ahead of the christmas holiday..

Bars restaurants pools and area gyms in kentucky can all re-open at 50% capacity all of this coming as the positivity rate in the commonwealth stands at just over 9% - gov.

Beashear says friday is the eighth straight days that positivity rate has dropped... "i think this time of year the servers and bartenders are really ready to get back in it and make some money here for the holiday think the community is ready to support them in that the owner of the henderson juice bar says the restrictions being lifted at just 50% is better than nothing with christmas approaching..

"we just basically have had to come up with alternative ways to serve our customers and keep them safe even if it just 50% something is better than nothing" food and beverage service for all restaurants and bars must stop at 11 in the evening.

Establishments must close no later than midnight..

Speaking for myself and my family we were going to support any way we could with gift cards and gift certificates youe really excited we get to see the people that we love.

Restrictions also lifted to 50% for venues, like movie theaters - indoor recreational facilities impacted too... "i think 50% should be ok i don really have an educated opinion on the topic i going to leave it up to the experts.

Masks must be worn while exercising inside gyms and fitness clubs - they too operating at 50% come monday.... right now - there is no limit on outdoor social gatherings in kentucky as long as cdc guidelines are followed... reporting live tonight in henderson, tyler druin