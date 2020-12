Bigger sprouts heading for dinner tables this Christmas PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:35s - Published Bigger sprouts heading for dinner tables this Christmas Good weather conditions over 2020 have led to a bigger crop of larger Brusselssprouts heading for the shelves this Christmas, according to the UK's biggestgrower, TH Clements of Boston, Lincolnshire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend