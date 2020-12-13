Global  
 

Declare ‘state of climate emergency’, UN boss urges world leaders

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Declare 'state of climate emergency', UN boss urges world leaders

Declare ‘state of climate emergency’, UN boss urges world leaders

Antonio Guterres urges countries that already announced net-zero targets to make good on promises at the one-day virtual Climate Ambition Summit.


United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Declare states of 'climate emergency': U.N. chief to world leaders

Declare states of 'climate emergency': U.N. chief to world leaders

World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN 'alarmed' by treatment of Eritrean refugees

 There are "overwhelming" reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray being killed or abducted, the UN says.
BBC News
'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020

'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020

At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her work with UNICEF, the United Nations body focused on protecting child rights and improving the lives of children and adolescents across the world. Commenting on the cause she champions - education of girls - Priyanka said that women across the world are not given enough rights and are denied an equal share in positions of power. She also spoke on how celebrities can make a difference by using their stature. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:42Published

António Guterres António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet"

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet"

Antonio Guterres called on humanity to end 'war on nature' in a landmark speech

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published
UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature

UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature

UN Secretary-General António Guterres made the statements on December 2nd during a speech about the state of the planet.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Every country must declare a state of 'climate emergency', UN chief tells world leaders

The leader of a low-lying nation has suggested major emitters would go close to committing "climate...
The Age - Published


Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement

TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:17Published