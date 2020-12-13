Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. Kejriwal said he will hold one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers and urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in. The chief minister said the Centre should immediately accept all demands of the farmers who have been protesting on Delhi's borders for the past two weeks. Watch the video for more.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an e-Customer Care Service of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited to provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal to power consumers in the Valley. The new service will now allow customers to call and register their complaints regarding the power supply. The Customer Care Centre facilitated with modern technology will work round the clock to receive complaints through various modes such as telephone. According to Ajiaz Ahmed, Managing Director of the KPDCL, the new initiative aims to resolve electricity-related problems in their respective areas faced by customers.
Polling is underway for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on December 04. People were seen standing in a long queue at a polling booth in Chak Jafar Village in Jammu, waiting for their turn to cast their votes. Similar scenes were witnessed in Rajouri and Baramulla district which are part of the third phase of the voting. First-ever DDC elections are being held in eight phases and will go on till December 19. Counting of votes will take place on December 2
Ahead of District Development Council (DDC) elections, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in Srinagar campaigning for the party. He also interacted with the locals at Dal Lake. Speaking to ANI on DDC election, Hussain assured that lotus will bloom in Dal Lake. "The people here are with us. Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir. This time the lotus will bloom in Dal Lake," said Hussain. BJP also deployed Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for DDC polls. The DDC elections are schedules to start from November 28.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken the responsibility to beautify the Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel which was in pathetic condition from past few years. The poor condition arose as all the waste materials including deadly polythene were thrown into the channel. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) is on a full-fledged mission to renovate and beautify one of the oldest water channels which connects Shalimar garden to Dal Lake. Shalimar channel was once used to flush out the overflowing water from the garden and also a shortcut route for Mughal rulers to enter the world famous Dal Lake by Shikara. The renovation comes as a big relief for the local business as it is likely to fuel tourism and business opportunities.
Speaking on J-K District Development Council (DDC) elections, Union Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur on November 28 said that people are coming out in large number to vote and sending strong message in support of democracy. "District Development Council elections are important to strengthen democracy. People are coming out in large numbers to vote, sending a strong message in support of democracy. They want peace and development," said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and BJP in-charge for J-K local body polls
Voting is underway in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of District Development Councils (DDC) election. J&K goes to polls first time after the abrogation of Article 370. People were seen outside..
All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded..