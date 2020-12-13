Global  
 

Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:44s
A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here.

The shikara capsized when it was closing on the bank of the lake in the last leg of the rally.

The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police.

The shikara rally was led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP's in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarun Chug and Shahnawaz Hussain were also present in the rally.

Watch the full video for more details.


