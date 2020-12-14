Local mothers delay prenatal care, opt for virtual visits amid pandemic

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago

Local hospitals are concerned about the burden of the pandemic on new and expecting mothers.

And their families."

Covid-19 is changing how local hospitals approach prenatal care and labor.

They're restricting the number of family and friends present during checkups and deliveries and they're also offering virtual visits.

All of which can be tough on expecting mothers, says letitia quast-wilson, a certified nurse midwife at iu health arnett.

"the sad thing about being pregnant during this time, one of the sad things is the things patients really look forward to during our visits is listening to the baby's heartbeat, and if we do a virtual visit, we're not able to listen to the baby's heartbeat, so moms miss out on that."

So many pregnant mothers are taking a do-it-yourself approach, says dr. katie towles, an ob- gyn at franciscan health lafayette.

"we have had some patients, more so than typical, who purchased their own fetal doppler so that they can almost routinely do their own visit at home.

They're getting a blood pressure cuff."

Franciscan is also offering all of its prenatal education courses online, says tristan kirby, director of community education.

"what's great for expectant parents is they still get that time with the nurse to ask any questions that they may have about child birth or breastfeeding or baby care all prior to delivery."

But the challenges for mothers don't stop after delivery.

Quast-wilson fears the pandemic could worsen postpartum depression.

"they're more isolated because of the pandemic.

They're trying to limit on who's coming to visit them.

If their family members work in a high-risk area, they're