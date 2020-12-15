Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his own tribute after the death of one ofhis predecessors.

Asked what memories he had of Houllier, the Reds bossreplied: “Only the best.

I met him a few times, texted a lot.

He was a verysupportive man, a great coach and an even better human.

“Very warm personalityand a big miss for LFC.

A true legend of this club.

“He would have loved tosee our new training ground as you know he was influential in the rebuild andmodernising of Melwood.

“During construction work here we were in contact.

Hewould have loved to have seen it.

Tomorrow I am sure our fans will pay tribute(in the top-of-the-table Premier League match against Tottenham).”