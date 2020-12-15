Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his own tribute after the death of one ofhis predecessors.

Asked what memories he had of Houllier, the Reds bossreplied: “Only the best.

I met him a few times, texted a lot.

He was a verysupportive man, a great coach and an even better human.

“Very warm personalityand a big miss for LFC.

A true legend of this club.

“He would have loved tosee our new training ground as you know he was influential in the rebuild andmodernising of Melwood.

“During construction work here we were in contact.

Hewould have loved to have seen it.

Tomorrow I am sure our fans will pay tribute(in the top-of-the-table Premier League match against Tottenham).”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Alisson, Oxlade-Chamberlain closing in on Liverpool returns, says Klopp [Video]

Alisson, Oxlade-Chamberlain closing in on Liverpool returns, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's injury woes might be getting better with the news that Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are close to full fitness agin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:57Published
We would have been lost without young players, says Liverpool's Klopp [Video]

We would have been lost without young players, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hails his crop of youngsters for seizing opportunities to help the Premier League champions cope with the loss of veteran first-team players through injury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:43Published

'I had goosebumps... it was perfect' - Klopp emotional as fans return to Anfield

 It was an emotional night at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool welcomed back fans for the first time since becoming Premier League champions.
BBC News

Gérard Houllier Gérard Houllier French football manager

Houllier was a special man, says his former captain Gerrard

 Steven Gerrard says he is finding it "really hard to come to terms" with the death of "special man" Gerard Houllier, his former Liverpool manager.
BBC News

Gerard Houllier: Liverpool fans remember ex-manager who died, aged 73

 Liverpool fans remember Gerard Houllier as the manager "who brought the good times back".
BBC News

Gerard Houllier: 'A fine decent man, destined to manage Liverpool'

 BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty remembers the career of Gerard Houllier, who has died at the age of 73.
BBC News

'The phone rang, it was Gerard. He was asking my partner’s view on a substitution'

 BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty remembers the career of Gerard Houllier, who has died at the age of 73.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati Reds Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Fulham draw with Liverpool to deny Reds top spot

 Liverpool miss out on the chance to go top of the Premier League and are somewhat fortunate to come away with a draw from a game in which they were second best..
BBC News

Thom Brennaman, former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, hired by Roberto Clemente League

 Thom Brennaman, who resigned from the Reds after using an anti-gay slur on the air, was hired by the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico.
USATODAY.com
Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season [Video]

Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling. Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Danny Cipriani: England stand-off to leave Gloucester

 Gloucester and England stand-off Danny Cipriani is to leave the Premiership club with immediate effect after two and a half years.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Wolves [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Wolves

Chelsea are aiming to recover from the end of a long unbeaten run in thePremier League against Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Spark Sport says gremlin that struck EPL fixed in time today's cricket

 Spark Sport says problems that stuck its English Premier League coverage this morning have been fixed in time for today's cricket.The streaming service will show..
New Zealand Herald

Leicester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Three first-half goals send Foxes third

 James Maddison strikes twice as Leicester score three first-half goals to beat Brighton and climb to third in the Premier League.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw? [Video]

Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw?

Europa League: Who did Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester and Rangers get?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper [Video]

Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called has Hugo Lloris the best goalkeeper inthe Premier League despite his role in Crystal Palace’s goal in a 1-1 draw atSelhurst Park. Lloris was unable to hold Eberechi Eze’s free-kick, whichallowed Jeffrey Schlupp to ram home an 81st-minute equaliser to cancel outHarry Kane’s first-half opener.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Jeffrey Schlupp scores late equaliser to deny leaders victory

 Jeffrey Schlupp scores a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory.
BBC News

Late Schlupp strike gives Palace draw with leaders Spurs

 Jeffrey Schlupp scores a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Houllier influential to Liverpool [Video]

Klopp: Houllier influential to Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises the influence former boss Gerard Houllier had at the club after the Frenchman died at the age of 73.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published
Klopp: Fans in stadium is a sign of progress [Video]

Klopp: Fans in stadium is a sign of progress

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that fans being allowed back in stadiumsis a sign of small steps being made on the road back to normality.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published