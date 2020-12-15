Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

While initial analysis suggests the new variant may have a faster growth rate and be more transmissible, Ms Sturgeon said further research was being undertaken by Public Health England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country [Video]

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon calls for caution as lockdown restrictions ease in parts of Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged caution over the festive periodas lockdown restrictions eased in Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Mark Drakeford warns of pressures on NHS in Wales [Video]

Mark Drakeford warns of pressures on NHS in Wales

The NHS in Wales “will not be able to cope as it is today” if the currentlevels of coronavirus-related admissions continue in the coming weeks, FirstMinister Mark Drakeford has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India, UK want to make sure most vulnerable countries get access to Covid vaccine: Dominic Raab

 The proudest example of the UK-India partnership is on Covid-19 and both countries want to make sure the most vulnerable countries around the world get equitable..
IndiaTimes
New Covid strain leads to tougher restrictions across England [Video]

New Covid strain leads to tougher restrictions across England

A new strain of coronavirus that has been identified in the south of England is about to plunge large parts of the UK into tougher restrictions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

How Europe is planning to cope with a COVID Christmas

 Restrictions vary among nations, but the trend is for a very quiet holiday as U.K. government is urged to abandon "rash" plan to allow household mixing.
CBS News

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient [Video]

Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient

The first care home resident in Scotland to be vaccinated against coronavirushas said it was “wonderful” to get the jab before Christmas. Annie Innes, 90,was one of dozens of elderly Scots to be given the first dose of thePfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it was rolled out into care homes. The formercarer, who has been living in Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, SouthLanarkshire, for six months, said she was relieved to have been offered thejab. She said: “It’s wonderful to get the vaccine before Christmas."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes [Video]

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes

Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Greater Glasgow Greater Glasgow Human settlement in United Kingdom


Public Health England Public Health England Executive agency in UK health system

PM understands people’s frustration over new tier system [Video]

PM understands people’s frustration over new tier system

During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England, particularly those in areas of low infection. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
PHE Director Yvonne Doyle urges compliance with restrictions [Video]

PHE Director Yvonne Doyle urges compliance with restrictions

PHE Director Yvonne Doyle has urged the public to comply with local restrictions and to isolate if they test positive. She also explains the incremental tiered system for restrictions. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

EU reveals plan to regulate Big Tech

 Facebook, Google and others face yearly checks and limits on what they can do with users' data.
BBC News

2020’s most popular games were my most reliable social spaces

 Animal Crossing: New Horizons. | Image; Nintendo

This year, video games provided escapism for a lot of people. But for many, myself included, the..
The Verge
Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months [Video]

Jack Grealish banned from driving for nine months

England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences. The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks [Video]

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals. Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a Brexit trade deal and climate change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Scotland's papers: 'Mutant' Covid warning and 'stay safe at Christmas' plea

Alert over a new strain of the virus and Nicola Sturgeon's appeal over festive gatherings make the...
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Health secretary announces discovery of new Covid variant [Video]

Health secretary announces discovery of new Covid variant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and the number of cases involving the new variant was "increasing rapidly". Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published
1,700 New Cases Reported In Santa Clara County; 3 South Bay Hospitals Out Of ICU Beds [Video]

1,700 New Cases Reported In Santa Clara County; 3 South Bay Hospitals Out Of ICU Beds

Wilson Walker reports on the strain the COVID case surge is putting Santa Clara County hospitals under as ICU capacity drops (12-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:40Published
Infectious Disease Doctor: The Healthcare System Has A Limit [Video]

Infectious Disease Doctor: The Healthcare System Has A Limit

With new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts surpassing 5,000 for two straight days, healthcare professionals are growing increasingly worried about the strain on the system. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published