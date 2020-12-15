Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published 10 minutes ago

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

While initial analysis suggests the new variant may have a faster growth rate and be more transmissible, Ms Sturgeon said further research was being undertaken by Public Health England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

