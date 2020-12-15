Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas.
However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want".
The first care home resident in Scotland to be vaccinated against coronavirushas said it was “wonderful” to get the jab before Christmas. Annie Innes, 90,was one of dozens of elderly Scots to be given the first dose of thePfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it was rolled out into care homes. The formercarer, who has been living in Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, SouthLanarkshire, for six months, said she was relieved to have been offered thejab. She said: “It’s wonderful to get the vaccine before Christmas."
Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today. One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same.
During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England, particularly those in areas of low infection.
PHE Director Yvonne Doyle has urged the public to comply with local restrictions and to isolate if they test positive. She also explains the incremental tiered system for restrictions.
England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences.
The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals.
Mr Raab held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussing a number of issues, including the Covid pandemic, a Brexit trade deal and climate change.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that a new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England and the number of cases involving the new variant was "increasing rapidly".
With new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts surpassing 5,000 for two straight days, healthcare professionals are growing increasingly worried about the strain on the system. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.