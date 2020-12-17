Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: The First Airplane Flies

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
This Day in History: The First Airplane Flies

This Day in History: The First Airplane Flies

This Day in History:, The First Airplane Flies.

December 17, 1903.

Brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first successful flight of a self-propelled, heavier-than-air aircraft.

The event took place near Kitty Hawk, NC, an area with steady winds and sand dunes from which to glide and land softly.

In front of five witnesses, Orville piloted the gasoline- powered, propeller-driven biplane.

On its inaugural flight, it stayed aloft for 12 seconds and covered 120 feet.

The flight was powered by a 12-horsepower internal combustion engine and gave birth to modern aviation.

The Wright brothers’ aircraft is on permanent display at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz - The history of the transporter cockpit [Video]

Mercedes-Benz - The history of the transporter cockpit

Just like the workplace of truck drivers, the evolution of the van cockpit reflects the technical progress made over the decades. The new generation of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter today demonstrates in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:04Published