Spectacular holiday display is back and bigger than ever!

When it comes to decking the halls for the holiday season, no one can outdo Rich and Gina Martorana of Wayne, New Jersey.

Every year since 2013, the Martorana’s have converted their home into an incredible display of lights and holiday inflatables, which now amounts to over 240 in total.

“With Covid and everything not a lot of people is doing displays so we figured let’s make everybody happy and make a huge display and go bigger than last year,” said Richard Martorana.

After a week’s long process that began on November 6, the Martorana’s turned their home into a winter wonderland with inflatables and decorations of all shapes and sizes.

A 20 foot Frosty, a 16 foot Rudolf, and a 16 foot Santa welcome vis...

