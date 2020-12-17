Amalie Arena's new safety measures in place as Toronto Raptors begin season
Amalie Arena's new safety measures in place as Toronto Raptors begin season
The Toronto Raptors court is down at Amalie Arena, and the
NBA team practiced on it for the first time Thursday.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Toronto Raptors Tampa logo ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:06 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Kyle Lowry scored 25 points in Toronto's 117-105 pre-season loss to the Miami Heat, in a game that...
CBC.ca - Published
9 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Safest Travel Tips This Holiday Season Wondering what the safest place to travel to is this Holiday Season? Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the answer! Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago
Retailers Worried About Restrictions During Holiday Shopping As the holiday season is in full swing, that also means holiday shopping. However, some retailers are worried about new restrictions but still believe with safety protocols in place, shopping will be.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago