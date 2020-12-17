Global  
 

Amalie Arena's new safety measures in place as Toronto Raptors begin season

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:28s - Published
The Toronto Raptors court is down at Amalie Arena, and the NBA team practiced on it for the first time Thursday.


Raptors allowing fans with COVID precautions [Video]

Raptors allowing fans with COVID precautions

Fans are set to be allowed in the stands during Raptors games

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published
Raptors plan to host limited number of fans for games [Video]

Raptors plan to host limited number of fans for games

The Toronto Raptors have announced plans to host a limited number of fans for games in Tampa.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:36Published
Toronto Raptors Tampa logo [Video]

Toronto Raptors Tampa logo

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:06Published
"We chose Tampa": Toronto Raptors GM happy with move to temporary home [Video]

"We chose Tampa": Toronto Raptors GM happy with move to temporary home

The Raptors had options of where to make their temporary home. General manager Bobby Webster said they chose Tampa — and he has plenty of reasons why.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:35Published

NBA investigating Clippers, Jerry West on how it handled Kawhi Leonard's free agency recruitment

 A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges that Jerry West agreed to pay a man $2.5 million if he helped recruit Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.
USATODAY.com

NBA Launches Investigation Into Allegations Against Clippers, Jerry West

 The NBA has launched its own investigation into allegations made against the Clippers and Jerry West in a new lawsuit, TMZ Sports has learned. The allegations..
TMZ.com

NBA star comes up with plan to help local businesses

 "This is our city, these are our communities, let's help each other in this time of need!" Nance said.
CBS News

Raptors break in new 'home' arena with loss to Heat in pre-season finale

Kyle Lowry scored 25 points in Toronto's 117-105 pre-season loss to the Miami Heat, in a game that...
CBC.ca - Published


Safest Travel Tips This Holiday Season [Video]

Safest Travel Tips This Holiday Season

Wondering what the safest place to travel to is this Holiday Season? Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the answer!

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Retailers Worried About Restrictions During Holiday Shopping [Video]

Retailers Worried About Restrictions During Holiday Shopping

As the holiday season is in full swing, that also means holiday shopping. However, some retailers are worried about new restrictions but still believe with safety protocols in place, shopping will be..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:17Published
Hunters Reminded That There Is No Hunting Allowed At Pittsburgh City Parks [Video]

Hunters Reminded That There Is No Hunting Allowed At Pittsburgh City Parks

Hunting, a favorite fall pastime in Pennsylvania, is back. This season, Pittsburgh Public Safety and Pittsburgh Park Rangers have taken new measures to make sure visitors are safe inside Frick Park;..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:51Published