Russia's four-year doping ban reduced to two

Russia's four-year doping ban reduced to two

Russia's four-year doping ban reduced to two

Russia’s ban from major international sporting events has been halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the country will still not be represented at next year’s Olympics or the 2022 FIFA World Cup.


