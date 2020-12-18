Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Russia's four-year doping ban reduced to two
Russia’s ban from major international sporting events has been halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the country will still not be represented at next year’s Olympics or the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
