Volunteers launch newsletter 'Trolley Times' for protesting farmers

As the ongoing farmers' protest entered the 24th day at the Singhu border of the national capital, a group of volunteers launched a newsletter named "Trolley Times" on Friday.

The bi-weekly newsletter aims at providing information to farmers, the latest developments in talks with the government and other such.

The newsletter has a QR code as well which can be scanned and read digitally.