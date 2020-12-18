Volunteers launch newsletter 'Trolley Times' for protesting farmers

Global  
 

As the ongoing farmers' protest entered the 24th day at the Singhu border of the national capital, a group of volunteers launched a newsletter named "Trolley Times" on Friday.

The bi-weekly newsletter aims at providing information to farmers, the latest developments in talks with the government and other such.

The newsletter has a QR code as well which can be scanned and read digitally.


