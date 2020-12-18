Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flave app aims to cut delivery fees for Baltimore restaurants

Video Credit: WBAL - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Flave app aims to cut delivery fees for Baltimore restaurants

Flave app aims to cut delivery fees for Baltimore restaurants

Three Baltimore techies hope their free app will help restaurants in new ways.

Baltimore's mayor and City Council president said Wednesday they plan to fast-track legislation that would limit fees charged by third-party delivery apps, like Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The proposal, sponsored by Councilman Eric Costello and backed by Council President Nick Mosby, would cap fees at 15% of the cost of a food order, half of the 30% that many apps currently charge.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baltimore County To Cap Delivery Service App Fees To Help Restaurants During COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Baltimore County To Cap Delivery Service App Fees To Help Restaurants During COVID-19 Pandemic

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced a new executive order Tuesday that will cap the fees delivery service apps can charge restaurants already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:36Published
Baltimore Co. caps third-party food delivery fees, amid restaurant struggles [Video]

Baltimore Co. caps third-party food delivery fees, amid restaurant struggles

Baltimore Co. caps third-party food delivery fees, amid restaurant struggles

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:56Published
Baltimore City Council Considering Capping Food Delivery App Fees [Video]

Baltimore City Council Considering Capping Food Delivery App Fees

Baltimore City Council Considering Capping Food Delivery App Fees

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published