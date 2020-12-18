Video Credit: WBAL - Duration: 01:47s - Published 1 week ago

Flave app aims to cut delivery fees for Baltimore restaurants

Three Baltimore techies hope their free app will help restaurants in new ways.

Baltimore's mayor and City Council president said Wednesday they plan to fast-track legislation that would limit fees charged by third-party delivery apps, like Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The proposal, sponsored by Councilman Eric Costello and backed by Council President Nick Mosby, would cap fees at 15% of the cost of a food order, half of the 30% that many apps currently charge.