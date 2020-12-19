Katie Price's son to launch his own clothing range?

Katie Price devastated over petition to ban her from owning animalsKatie Price is devastated after a petition to ban her from owning animals reaches nearly 6,000 signatures following the death of her third dog.
Katie Price bans Carl Woods from Christmas proposalKatie Price has banned her boyfriend Carl Woods from a "cheesy" marriage proposal at Christmas.
Katie Price has banned Carl Woods from proposing at ChristmasKatie Price has banned her boyfriend Carl Woods from a "cheesy" marriage proposal at Christmas.