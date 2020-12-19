Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues

Infection control expert Dr Allen Hanouka from GAMA Healthcare gives tips onbest practice for keeping surfaces clean ahead of families come together overChristmas. For more information on keeping your home clean this Christmas,explore GAMA Healthcare’s other top tips:https://gamahealthcare.com/coronavirus/resources/surface-hygiene.
Two schoolteachers from Glasgow are eyeing a place in the Christmas chartswith a song that is striking a chord for festive audiences in the era ofcoronavirus. Phil Ford and Tim Kwant, who perform under the name Lapwing,wrote the song Hope Christmas Gets You To Me about the desire for humanconnection during lockdown.
Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 newcases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 casesper 100,000 people. This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9,with 1,710 new cases. Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate hasrisen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases. Swale in Kent has thesecond highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with 848 new cases. Thanetis in third place, where the rate has risen a little from 485.5 to 508, with721 new cases.
The people of Maidstone express their views as the entire county of Kent is set to be placed into Tier 3 restrictions when the England national lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hull has the highest coronavirus rate in England, with 1,477 new casesrecorded in the seven days to November 19 – the equivalent of 568.6 cases per100,000 people. This is down from 779.9 in the seven days to November 12.Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with848 new cases. Thanet is in third place, where the rate has risen a littlefrom 485.5 to 508, with 721 new cases.
Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn