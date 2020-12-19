Global  
 

Christmas rush and Brexit uncertainty fuel miles-long lorry queues

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent.

A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel.

The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period.

Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush.

On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.


