Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmers agitation: Protesters to observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' at Delhi-UP Border

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Farmers agitation: Protesters to observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' at Delhi-UP Border

Farmers agitation: Protesters to observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' at Delhi-UP Border

Farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws.

The protest has entered 25th day at Delhi-UP border on December 20.

Protesters will observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' today at the protest site.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Secretary (Delhi-NCR) of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Mange Ram Tyagi said, "We will observe Shaheedi Diwas today and will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during this movement."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe category' [Video]

Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe category'

National capital's air quality continues to degrade as it slips from 'very poor category' to 'severe category.' According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), city's air quality index stood at 404 in the morning of December 23. Dense layers of fog covered several areas of the national capital leading to poor visibility.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
Dense fog in Delhi, minimum temperature likely to drop to 4' [Video]

Dense fog in Delhi, minimum temperature likely to drop to 4'

A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on the morning of December 23, as the city continues to brave cold weather. Visuals from Jhansi Road and Dayabasti captured dense fog even as people went on with their lives. 8.0' temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.8' during next 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 5.6' temperature which is likely to fall by 1.6' during next 24 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to record minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Delhi had highest per-capita economic loss due to air pollution last year: Lancet study

 1.67 million deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, accounting for 17.8% of the total deaths in the country.
DNA

Delhi's air quality plunges into 'severe' category, to deteriorate further in coming days

 The PM 10 count is at 435 in the severe category and is only expected to deteriorate in the coming days of the week.
DNA

Bharatiya Kisan Union Bharatiya Kisan Union

Farmers' protest: 'Month will go by in resolving all issues,' says BKU [Video]

Farmers' protest: 'Month will go by in resolving all issues,' says BKU

Farmers continue to protest against farm laws at the Ghazipur Border on December 22. Amid freezing weather, farmers are adamant on their strike till laws are not revoked. Bhartiya Kisan Union Spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that more than a month will go in order to resolve all issues and farmers will not go back until government revokes the laws. Rakesh Tikait said, "We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till government takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
Will consult farmers supporting new reforms to learn technology: Rakesh Tikait [Video]

Will consult farmers supporting new reforms to learn technology: Rakesh Tikait

As farmers' protest continued, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait on being asked about the farmers supporting farm reforms said that he will consult them to learn their technology for selling crops. "We'll go and meet those farmers' groups who're supporting the Centre on 3 farm laws. We'll take information from them about how they're benefitting from farm law and will learn the technology, which they're using to sell their crops," said Rakesh Tikait.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Farmer leaders: Nothing new in govt's letter; ready for talks but need 'concrete solution'

 Farmer leaders on Monday said they are always ready for dialogue as long as the government is offering a "concrete solution", but claimed that there is nothing..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Keeping good working relationship with farmer leaders: Delhi CP [Video]

Keeping good working relationship with farmer leaders: Delhi CP

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava spoke on law and order situation amid farmers protest. CP Shrivastava said, "Four Delhi borders with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published
Won't settle with amendments, farm laws must be scrapped: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee [Video]

Won't settle with amendments, farm laws must be scrapped: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on December 22 said, "Government has decided its position regarding the farm laws that they will not be withdrawn. They released a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
Protesting farmers block Ghazipur Border [Video]

Protesting farmers block Ghazipur Border

Protesting farmers blocked Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely on Dec 22. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways closed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published