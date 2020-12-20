Farmers agitation: Protesters to observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' at Delhi-UP Border

Farmers' protest: 'Month will go by in resolving all issues,' says BKU



Farmers continue to protest against farm laws at the Ghazipur Border on December 22. Amid freezing weather, farmers are adamant on their strike till laws are not revoked. Bhartiya Kisan Union Spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that more than a month will go in order to resolve all issues and farmers will not go back until government revokes the laws. Rakesh Tikait said, "We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till government takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues."

