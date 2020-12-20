Farmers agitation: Protesters to observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' at Delhi-UP Border
Farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws.
The protest has entered 25th day at Delhi-UP border on December 20.
Protesters will observe 'Shaheedi Diwas' today at the protest site.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Secretary (Delhi-NCR) of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Mange Ram Tyagi said, "We will observe Shaheedi Diwas today and will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during this movement."
National capital's air quality continues to degrade as it slips from 'very poor category' to 'severe category.' According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), city's air quality index stood at 404 in the morning of December 23. Dense layers of fog covered several areas of the national capital leading to poor visibility.
A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on the morning of December 23, as the city continues to brave cold weather. Visuals from Jhansi Road and Dayabasti captured dense fog even as people went on with their lives. 8.0' temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.8' during next 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 5.6' temperature which is likely to fall by 1.6' during next 24 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to record minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today.
Farmers continue to protest against farm laws at the Ghazipur Border on December 22. Amid freezing weather, farmers are adamant on their strike till laws are not revoked. Bhartiya Kisan Union Spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that more than a month will go in order to resolve all issues and farmers will not go back until government revokes the laws. Rakesh Tikait said, "We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till government takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues."
As farmers' protest continued, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait on being asked about the farmers supporting farm reforms said that he will consult them to learn their technology for selling crops. "We'll go and meet those farmers' groups who're supporting the Centre on 3 farm laws. We'll take information from them about how they're benefitting from farm law and will learn the technology, which they're using to sell their crops," said Rakesh Tikait.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava spoke on law and order situation amid farmers protest. CP Shrivastava said, "Four Delhi borders with..
Protesting farmers blocked Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely on Dec 22. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways closed..