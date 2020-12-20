Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space. Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.
A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as Matt Hancock announces moreareas of the South East are to move to the toughest restrictions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to Tier 2, while Herefordshire willmove from Tier 2 to Tier 1.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.
All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Professor Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director for NHS England, says staff are 'working around the clock' to start Covid-19 vaccines from Tuesday. Those over the age of 80 as well as care home workers will be first in line for the jab at 'hub hospitals' around the country.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "gross negligence" in failing to act earlier. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus. Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn