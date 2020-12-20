Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published 4 minutes ago

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed".

Report by Patelr.

