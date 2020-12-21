S&P 500 Movers: FANG, GS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 6.0%.

Diamondback Energy is lower by about 53.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 4.8%, and Morgan Stanley, trading up 5.3% on the day.