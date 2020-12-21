Prime Minister: More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis



Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control". He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59 Published now