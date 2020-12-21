Global  
 

Prime Minister: More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
More than half-a-million people in the UK have been vaccinated againstCovid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the countryrisked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and beyond following thediscovery of a new strain of coronavirus.


Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis [Video]

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control". He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Govt alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK

 "The government is fully conscious about everything. If you ask me, there is no reason to panic the way we are seeing in this press conference," said Union..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Boris Johnson to chair emergency meeting amid travel bans

 As countries across Europe and the world stop UK arrivals, long queues of lorries form near Dover.
BBC News
The Conservative Party in 2020 [Video]

The Conservative Party in 2020

The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since Boris Johnson came to power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Travellers continue to leave London's Kings Cross [Video]

Travellers continue to leave London's Kings Cross

Travellers are continuing to leave London's King's Cross station despite the capital being moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions. From 00.01 GMT on Sunday, it became illegal to leave the city unless for essential travel. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was developed; Inside the organization helping prisoners in Africa become lawyers and paralegals; Lalibela, the..
CBS News

Russia will jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine with India: Envoy

 Russian envoy in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev on Monday said Moscow will jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 along with India and it will be..
IndiaTimes

Illegal Club in NYC Shut Down for Violating COVID Guidelines

 NYC is getting wild when it comes to COVID-19 ... cops raided a club filled with more than 160 patrons who were not wearing masks, in clear violation of the..
TMZ.com

