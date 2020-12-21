Prime Minister: More than 500,000 people have received Covid jab
More than half-a-million people in the UK have been vaccinated againstCovid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the countryrisked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and beyond following thediscovery of a new strain of coronavirus.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control".
He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since Boris Johnson came to power.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:59Published
Travellers are continuing to leave London's King's Cross station despite the capital being moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
From 00.01 GMT on Sunday, it became illegal to leave the city unless for essential travel. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..