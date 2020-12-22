Global  
 

Coronavirus: Denmark to exhume millions of mink from mass graves

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Move comes amid health risk fears after mink carcasses rose from the ground, pushed up by gasses from decomposition.


People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister [Video]

People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister

In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test. "We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14 days especially from the countries including United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark to undergo RT-PCR test, in view of the new strain of coronavirus. We have understood that this virus can spread quickly and this property is highly contagious. We need to take utmost precautionary measures," said Dr K Sudhakar. Flight services from UK to India have been suspended till December 31 over spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Covid: Denmark to dig up millions of mink culled over virus

 The animals will be exhumed from mass graves next year to prevent pollution, the government says.
BBC News

Denmark's 'Zombie Mink' Problem Bites Them, Carcasses to be Dug Up

 Denmark's decision to kill off all of their minks, out of fear the animals could spread a mutated version of COVID-19, is coming back to bite them -- because the..
TMZ.com

News24.com | Coronavirus: Denmark to exhume millions of mink from mass graves

Move comes amid health risk fears after mink carcasses rose from the ground, pushed up by gasses from...
News24 - Published


Rise of the ‘Zombie Mink?’ Denmark to Dig Up Covid-Spreading Mink [Video]

Rise of the ‘Zombie Mink?’ Denmark to Dig Up Covid-Spreading Mink

In Denmark hundreds of dead mink are rising from mass graves after they were culled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published
Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain [Video]

Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain

According to CNN, Denmark is planning to kill its entire mink population in order to contain a new strain of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published