WMAR-2 News Weather Update

Northwesterly wind to increasearound mid to late morningtoday into the latter portionof this afternoon.

Wind gustsmay approach 35 to 40 mph attimes.

High temperaturesshould get well into the 40sto around 50 east of theAppalachian Mountains, but thebrisk wind will make it feelcolder.

High pressure willmove offshore tonight.

Thewind will turn southerly andbecome much lighter.

Lowtemperatures tonight will dropinto the 30s for most.TuesdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 46.

Northwest wind10 to 18 mph, with gusts ashigh as 43 mph.

TuesdayNightMostly clear, with a lowaround 30.

West wind 5 to 11mph.

WednesdayMostly sunny,with a high near 45.

Calm windbecoming southeast 5 to 8 mphin the afternoon.

WednesdayNightA chance of showers after1am.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 40.

Southeast wind 10to 13 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.ThursdayShowers.

High near 59.Windy.

Chance of precipitationis 80%.

Thursday NightShowers.The rain could be heavy attimes.

Low around 30.

Windy.Chance of precipitation is100%.

Christmas DaySnowshowers likely before 7am.Mostly sunny, with a high near35.

Breezy.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

FridayNightMostly clear, with a lowaround 21.

SaturdaySunny, witha high near 33.

SaturdayNightMostly clear, with a lowaround 25.

SundaySunny, with ahigh near 42.

SundayNightMostly cloudy, with a lowaround 32.

MondayA chance ofrain and snow showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 46.Chance of precipitation30I'M FOLLOWING A DISABLEDVEHICLE WB RT.

50 AT BAYBRIDGE.

I'M ALSO FOLLOWING ACRASH SB 83 BEFORE FALLS RD.THERE ARE NO DELAYS THROUGHTUNNELS INTO DOWNTOWN.

IFTHERE ARE NO DELAYS RIGHT NOWON 95, 895, 695.

DRIVE TIMESALSO CLEAR ON 795, 70, 97, R5THE CORONAVIRUS HAS FOR