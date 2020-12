ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:13s - Published 6 days ago

PRESENTS.I GET SOMETHING FROM AMAZON, IWRAP IT MYSELF, BECAUSE I WANTSOMETHING HE TO OPEN.GIVING PRESENTS, WRAPPINGPRESENTS IS WHAT THIS SEASON ISALL ABOUT.THE SUNRISE ON THE HORIZON WILLBE A NICE ONE.THERE'S AN EARLY TASTE OF IT ASWE LOOK TOWARDS RAMONA FROMMOUNT WOOD SON.I AM TRACKING THE POSSIBILITY OFFOG.IMPERIAL BEACH HAS BEEN ATROUBLE SPOT, VISIBILITY NOW UPTO MILE AND A HALF.BUT IT MAY GET WORES IN SOMESPOTS.IF YOU DO ENCOUNTER FOG, YOUSHOULD BE IN AND OUT QUICKLY.43 IN EL CAJON, CHULA VISTA ANDIN POWAY THIS MORNING.I'M GOING TO PUT 10 NEWSFUTURECAST INTO PLAY.TOMORROW YOU CAN SEE HOW STRONGTHOSE KINDZ GET.THIS IS GOING TO BE A SANTA ANAEVENT, MODERATE STRENGTH SANTAANA WIND EVENT THAT WILL RASZTHROUGH CHRISTMAS EVE.YOU CAN SEE ANYWHERE IN THATPURPLE ZONE, COULD REACH 50MILES PER HOUR.MOST GUSTS WILL BE LESS THANTHAT.FIRE WEATHER WATCH WILL BE INEFFECT FROM 10:00 A.M.

TOMORROWUNTIL 3:00 P.M.

CHRISTMAS EVE.ANYWHERE IN THE WATCH AREA,GUSTS UP TO 35 TO 50 MILES PERHOUR, ISOLATED UP TO60-MILE-PER-HOUR, LIKE BIG BLACKMOUNTAIN.ALPINE WILL BE GENERALLY LESSTHAN 60-MILE-PER-HOUR, MAYBE 50.FAIR WEATHER STICKING AROUNDTHROUGH CHRISTMAS AND RAIN,SWEET RAIN, ACTUAL RAIN IS INTHE FORECAST, NOT TALKING ABOUTDRIZZLE, BUT ACTUAL RAIN COMINGTHROUGH MONDAY, POTENTIALLY ASEARLY AS SUNDAY NIGHT.ALONG THE COAST, MOSTLY INTO THE60s ON THE WEEKEND, THOUGHCHRISTMAS EVE WILL BUMP UP INTOTHE 70s.60s OVER THE WEEKEND.LOW 60s AND MID-60S WITH THATCHANCE FOR RAIN ON MONDAY.FOR THE MOUNTAIN AREAS,TEMPERATURES DOWN IN THE 50s.AFTER TODAY 50s STICK AROUNDTHROUGH MONDAY AND 40s WHEN THATSTORM COMES IN.WE'LL SEE CONSIDERABLECLOUDINESS WEDNESDAY ANDTHURSDAY, NOT TYPICAL FOR ASANTA ANA EVENT.70s FOR THE DESERTS INTO THEWEEKEND.