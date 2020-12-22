‘Forbes’ Names Highest-Paid YouTubers of 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many, but not for YouTube’s most popular content creators.
From June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, 'Forbes' estimates that YouTube’s highest-paid creators secured an a total of $211 million in earnings.
That’s a 30 percent increase from the previous year.
Here are the 10 highest-paid YouTubers of 2020, as reported by ‘Forbes.’.
10.
Jeffree Star ($15 million).
9.
David Dobrik ($15.5 million).
8.
Blippi ($17 million).
7.
Like Nastya ($18.5 million).
6.
Preston Arsement ($19 million).
5.
Markiplier ($19.5 million).
4.
Rhett and Link ($20 million).
3.
Dude Perfect ($23 million).
2.
Mr. Beast ($24 million).
1.
Ryan Kaji ($29.5 million)