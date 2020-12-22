Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published 5 minutes ago

‘Forbes’ Names Highest-Paid YouTubers of 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many, but not for YouTube’s most popular content creators.

.

From June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, 'Forbes' estimates that YouTube’s highest-paid creators secured an a total of $211 million in earnings.

.

That’s a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

.

Here are the 10 highest-paid YouTubers of 2020, as reported by ‘Forbes.’.

10.

Jeffree Star ($15 million).

9.

David Dobrik ($15.5 million).

8.

Blippi ($17 million).

7.

Like Nastya ($18.5 million).

6.

Preston Arsement ($19 million).

5.

Markiplier ($19.5 million).

4.

Rhett and Link ($20 million).

3.

Dude Perfect ($23 million).

2.

Mr. Beast ($24 million).

1.

Ryan Kaji ($29.5 million)