Ilhan Omar Refuses COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls Prioritization of Politicians ‘Shameful’
Ilhan Omar Refuses COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls Prioritization of Politicians ‘Shameful’
Ilhan Omar Refuses, COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls Prioritization of Politicians ‘Shameful’.
On Sunday, Rep.
Ilhan Omar replied to a question on Twitter which asked if political leaders were getting the COVID-19 vaccine first “because of their age or their importance?”.
Omar, whose father died from COVID-19 complications in June, said it was “shameful” that politicians get the vaccine before front line workers.
.
It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful.
, Rep Ilhan Omar, via Twitter.
She continued, saying politicians are not “more important” and that she wouldn’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine alongside her fellow Congresspeople.
We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc.
Who are making sacrifices everyday.
Which is why I won’t take it.
People who need it most, should get it.
Full stop, Rep Ilhan Omar, via Twitter.
Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also responded to the posed question, saying it was “protocol” that dictated the prioritization of politicians.
.
If it was within [individual] power to ‘give’ the vaccine to someone else, I would!
… But according to these protocols, there’s a chance it could have just been stored, Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter.
AOC also pointed out that in this “age of [misinformation],” politicians not receiving the vaccine first could cause people to worry.
.
Omar has not yet said if she will take the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to all Americans.
.
AOC documented herself receiving the vaccine on Saturday, saying she would “never, ever ask you to do something [she] wasn’t willing to do [herself].”