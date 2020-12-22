Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:30s - Published 41 seconds ago

Ilhan Omar Refuses COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls Prioritization of Politicians ‘Shameful’

On Sunday, Rep.

Ilhan Omar replied to a question on Twitter which asked if political leaders were getting the COVID-19 vaccine first “because of their age or their importance?”.

Omar, whose father died from COVID-19 complications in June, said it was “shameful” that politicians get the vaccine before front line workers.

.

It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful.

, Rep Ilhan Omar, via Twitter.

She continued, saying politicians are not “more important” and that she wouldn’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine alongside her fellow Congresspeople.

We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc.

Who are making sacrifices everyday.

Which is why I won’t take it.

People who need it most, should get it.

Full stop, Rep Ilhan Omar, via Twitter.

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also responded to the posed question, saying it was “protocol” that dictated the prioritization of politicians.

.

If it was within [individual] power to ‘give’ the vaccine to someone else, I would!

… But according to these protocols, there’s a chance it could have just been stored, Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter.

AOC also pointed out that in this “age of [misinformation],” politicians not receiving the vaccine first could cause people to worry.

.

Omar has not yet said if she will take the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to all Americans.

.

AOC documented herself receiving the vaccine on Saturday, saying she would “never, ever ask you to do something [she] wasn’t willing to do [herself].”