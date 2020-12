Congress looks to provide relief to U.S. citizens and small businesses, but the omnibus bill includes some legislative priorities for the entertainment industry as well.



Related videos from verified sources What Provisions Are Included In The Omnibus Spending Bill?



The long-awaited COVID relief bill passed by Congress. Business Insider reports there were a lot of provisions that had nothing to do with COVID relief. The bill includes $2 billion for the Space.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago How much you'll get with new stimulus checks



Late last night Congress passed one of the largest economic relief bills in history, which now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. If he signs it, new forms of direct payments will be.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:05 Published 3 hours ago New Yorkers: $600 Stimulus Not Nearly Enough



Though the federal government is pleased with the new COVID-19 relief package, many people in the Tri-State Area say the money coming their way won't even begin to solve their problems. CBS2's Ali.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29 Published 15 hours ago