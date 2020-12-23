Global  
 

Robert Jenrick: No 'immediate plan' to widen coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Robert Jenrick said there is no “immediate plan” to widen coronavirusrestrictions on Boxing Day.

But the Communities Secretary told BBC Breakfastthat the Government was meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and “makea judgment”.


