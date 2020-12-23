Nicola Sturgeon apologises for Covid-19 rule breach

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake.
Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.
Cafes, restaurants, shops and hairdressers will be able to reopen in manyareas of Scotland from Friday and Saturday as coronavirus restrictions areeased. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed to MSPs in the ScottishParliament on Tuesday that no area of Scotland will remain in Level 4 whenchanges come into force later this week.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will all exit Level 4 restrictions on Friday. The First Minister of Scotland gave the welcome update while addressing the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the FirstMinister has said she hopes another ballot could be held in the early part ofthe next term of the Scottish Parliament. The question is set to dominate nextMay’s Holyrood elections, with Ms Sturgeon’s party using the campaign to stepup its demands for another referendum. Recent opinion polls have suggestedthat a majority of Scots now support the country becoming independent. And MsSturgeon, addressing the SNP annual conference, told party activists that “thepeople of Scotland have the right to choose their future”. She stated:“Scotland is now a nation on the brink of making history. “Independence is inclear sight – and if we show unity of purpose, humility and hard work, I havenever been so certain that we will deliver it.”
Three council areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – will move into Level3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon hassaid. The First Minister announced the decision to MSPs in the ScottishParliament as she gave an update on coronavirus measures.
