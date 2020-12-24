5pm LFCHD Vaccines 12.23.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

Today.... a small... but highly important group received the covid- 19 vaccine in lexington.

L3: top story white health care workers in mid-to-small facilities vaccinated lexington as of today... more than 8,800 kentuckians have been vaccinated against covid-19 since the arrival of the pfizer and moderna vaccines in the state.

A majority of those are health care workers in larger hospitals around the state.

But today... staff at mid-size and smaller health care facilities in lexington were vaccinated at a drive-thru clinic... held by the lexington-fayette county health department.

The department says it gave more than 200 doses of the moderna vaccine to lexington healthcare workers not affiliated with a hospital and who aren't registered to receive the vaccine for distribution.

It says the emphasis was put on on healthcare workers most at risk of complications from covid-19 l3: top story white kevin hall lexington-fayette county health department well this is history today.

This is getting the vaccine into people and especially the importance of the health care workers.

These are the people who take care of us we need to keep them healthy so they can take of you.

L3: top story white health care workers in mid-to-small facilities vaccinated lexington the health department says the lexington medical society organized the clinic and sent out invitations to the event to this select group.

