Community Fridge food drive

The Community Fridge and other organizations in Utica are hold a food drive on Christmas Eve.

Along with a number of local businessesnd organizations.... are holdga fos afternoon until the supplies are gone.

The fridge is at 1331 oneida street in utica.

They have warm soup and sandwiches, pastries and a hot cup of coffee.

Volunteers will provide gloves and masks and ask those who attend to keep social distancing rules.

Tables will be set up with bagged lunches.

And as we near christmas day..... area rescue missions are having their warm dinners to-go




