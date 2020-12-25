Holiday mail delays plague post offices

Sunny if you're hoping for a christmas shipping miracle... this may not be your year.

Well george... we're talking about millions of boxes like these not making it under the tree on the 25th.

It's disappointing news for many who got around to holiday shopping late... and were attempting pull off the mail equivalent of a hail mary.

Right now usps says about 75?

*- percent of first class mail is arriving on time.

That's down by more than 15?

"* percent from this time last year.

One of the major factors affecting shipping is volume.

Major mail carriers say over roughly 3 billion parcels will be delivered during the peak holiday season... which is 800 more than last year.

While volume has gone up... the amount of postal workers has gone down... with nearly 19?

"* thousand postal workers in quarantine because of coronavirus.

And these delays are also causing major headaches for businesses... many of whom are having to issue refunds and work with customers who are not too happy.

