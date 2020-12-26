Global  
 

Donations To Democratic Contender In Georgia Runoff Breaks All-Time Record

In the critical runoff election in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff is vying to oust the incumbent Republican Sen.

David Perdue.

Now, Business Insider reports Ossoff has become the highest-funded candidate for Senate in US history.

The Federal Election Commission says Ossoff raised $106.7 million between October 15 and December 16.

The Democrat Rev.

Raphael Warnock is running against GOP Sen.

Kelly Loeffler.

He raised $103.3 million during the same time.

The race has drawn national attention because the victors will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate.


