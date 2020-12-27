Railways making efforts to commission entire bullet train project at once: CEO
Vinod Kumar Yadav, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board, informed that the national transport is making efforts to commission the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project simultaneously in both the cities.
"Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together and we have planned accordingly.
Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80% land available in the next 4 months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav.
He added, "If we get the land then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra.
We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra."
