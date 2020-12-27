|
Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open
Five-times finalist Andy Murray is awarded a wild card for the Australian Open, two years after he thought what might have been his last match there.
Australian Open to start on Feb. 8 - ATP
The 2021 Australian Open will begin on February 8, three weeks later than scheduled, say the ATP
Australian Open to start on February 8
The Australian Open will start on February 8, three weeks later than scheduled, Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley has officially announced.
Judy Murray confident Aus Open will go ahead
Judy Murray says she is confident Tennis Australia are doing all they can to make sure the Australian Open will go ahead in 2021.
