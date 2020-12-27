Global  
 

Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open

Murray awarded wildcard for Australian Open

Five-times finalist Andy Murray is awarded a wild card for the Australian Open, two years after he thought what might have been his last match there.


