‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expert in media politics’: Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and president of state Indian National Congress Kamal Nath slammed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan by saying that he is an expert in 'media politics', "He makes everything an event," he said.
Indore district administration has suspended license of two bars for seven days after bars' names were highlighted in an ongoing drug investigation. On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to curb the menace of drugs in Madhya Pradesh, the district administration of Indore is on high alert and taking actions against bars and pubs. Liquors were also seized by the police.
Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra on December 23 mocked Congress leaders supporting farmers' agitation. He said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doesn't even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground. "Congress leader Kamal Nath, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' doesn't even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground."
An all-party meeting took place in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on December 27. Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra said, "The speaker has decided to defer the convention of the scheduled State Assembly session. Further course of action will be decided after a meeting of all the MLAs."
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on December 26 approved 'MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020' in a special meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, informed state Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, explaining that a minimum fine of Rs 25,000 and up to five years of imprisonment will be given for 'forced conversions'. "Under new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 1-5 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine. Forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000," Mishra told reporters in Bhopal after the cabinet meeting.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done nothing but lied in the last 6 months, said Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on November 03, even as..