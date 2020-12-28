‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expert in media politics’: Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and president of state Indian National Congress Kamal Nath took a jibe at MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 27.

While addressing a gathering, Nath called Chouhan an expert in ‘media politics’ and said that he turns everything into an event.

He also took potshots at PM Modi saying the prime minister visited a Gurudwara amid the farmers’ protest.

During an all-party meeting in Bhopal, a decision was taken to put off Assembly's winter session.

The all-party meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state Congress unit president Kamal Nath and others.

The winter session was scheduled to begin on December 28.

