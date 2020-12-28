The Last Earth Girl Movie - Kari Fleskes, Mark Pergolizzi, Duane P. Craig

Global  
 

The Last Earth Girl Movie Trailer HD Plot synopsis: Who Will You Be When the World Ends?

- When it is announced that the world will end in 7 years, a young woman must decide what is truly important to her in life and what she is willing to sacrifice to reach her goals.

Director: Jim Weter Writers: Miriam Creque, Stuart Creque Stars: Kari Fleskes, Mark Pergolizzi, Duane P.

Craig Available Now on Amazon Prime.


