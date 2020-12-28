Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval

With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery.

Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were selected for the dry-run.

A complete 'mobilisation of all elements in the vaccination drive' will be done to test roll-out preparedness.

