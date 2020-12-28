Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval

Farmers' protest against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws has entered its 2nd month now. The argument is that these reforms will abolish middlemen and enhance farmers' incomes. Farmers, however, maintain that this is a precursor to the large-scale withdrawal of government support from farming and corporatisation of the sector. Despite several rounds of talks between the two parties, no breakthrough could be achieved. Thousands of agitating farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are sustaining days and chilly nights at different Delhi borders. Farmers are firm with their demand that the farm laws should be repealed. Watch the full video for more.
Vinod Kumar Yadav, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board, informed that the national transport is making efforts to commission the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project simultaneously in both the cities. "Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together and we have planned accordingly. Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80% land available in the next 4 months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav. He added, "If we get the land then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra."
The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. Preparations are underway in Prakash Nagar of Vijayawada district for the dry run. The government has already trained participants who will administer the vaccination process. The dry run will enable end to end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process.
Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled Bill in the state Assembly for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa in the state on December 28. "We have introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madrassa will be established by government in future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in education system. Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have opposed this Bill. But we are determined that this Bill needs to be passed and it will be passed," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.