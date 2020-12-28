Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval

Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval

With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery.

Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were selected for the dry-run.

A complete 'mobilisation of all elements in the vaccination drive' will be done to test roll-out preparedness.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Gove 'confident' schools can reopen in England

 But the cabinet minister said the issue was under review after some UK nations delayed the return.
BBC News

MoS Health Ashwini Choubey tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

 Choubey said he got himself tested after he began to show symptoms and urged those who came in contact with him over the last few days to get tested.
DNA
Concerns grow over possibility of students spreading COVID-19 [Video]

Concerns grow over possibility of students spreading COVID-19

Concerns grow over possibility of students spreading COVID-19

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:26Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

One month of Singhu: Protesting farmers transform highway into homes | Watch [Video]

One month of Singhu: Protesting farmers transform highway into homes | Watch

Farmers' protest against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws has entered its 2nd month now. The argument is that these reforms will abolish middlemen and enhance farmers' incomes. Farmers, however, maintain that this is a precursor to the large-scale withdrawal of government support from farming and corporatisation of the sector. Despite several rounds of talks between the two parties, no breakthrough could be achieved. Thousands of agitating farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are sustaining days and chilly nights at different Delhi borders. Farmers are firm with their demand that the farm laws should be repealed. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:37Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Railways making efforts to commission entire bullet train project at once: CEO [Video]

Railways making efforts to commission entire bullet train project at once: CEO

Vinod Kumar Yadav, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board, informed that the national transport is making efforts to commission the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project simultaneously in both the cities. "Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together and we have planned accordingly. Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80% land available in the next 4 months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav. He added, "If we get the land then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Railways doesn't rule out first phase of bullet train in Gujarat

 Indian Railways on Saturday did not rule out the possibility of commencing the operation of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train between Ahmedabad to Vapi in..
IndiaTimes

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

Preparations underway for dry run of COVID vaccination rollout in Andhra Pradesh [Video]

Preparations underway for dry run of COVID vaccination rollout in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. Preparations are underway in Prakash Nagar of Vijayawada district for the dry run. The government has already trained participants who will administer the vaccination process. The dry run will enable end to end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Vaccination drive: 50k medics trained, dry runs in 4 states

 Gearing up to carry out the mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus infection, the government has already trained 49,604 medical officers in 681 districts..
IndiaTimes

Assam Assam State in northeast India

Assam govt tables bill in Assembly to shut all state-run madrasas

 The Congress and the AIUDF strongly opposed the bill and said that they would restart the madrasa education after coming to the power next year.
DNA
Himanta Biswa tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa [Video]

Himanta Biswa tables Bill for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled Bill in the state Assembly for repeal of provincialisation of madrassa in the state on December 28. "We have introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no madrassa will be established by government in future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in education system. Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have opposed this Bill. But we are determined that this Bill needs to be passed and it will be passed," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Related videos from verified sources

EU begins massive Covid-19 vaccination drive amid new variant [Video]

EU begins massive Covid-19 vaccination drive amid new variant

The European Union kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, with health care workers and senior citizens among the first groups of people to receive the vaccines. With tens of..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:17Published
New Jersey Nursing Homes Set To Get COVID Vaccine [Video]

New Jersey Nursing Homes Set To Get COVID Vaccine

New Jersey nursing home residents and staff are set to get the coronavirus vaccine Monday -- a week later than planned. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published
Frontline healthcare workers to receive vaccine in Palm Beach County [Video]

Frontline healthcare workers to receive vaccine in Palm Beach County

Another round of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at various hospitals in Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:34Published