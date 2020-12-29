How to solve Rubik's Cube with feet: Mumbai teen shows

A class 10 student from Mumbai displays spectacular Speedcubing skills.

Mohammed Aiman Koli can solve the Rubik’s Cube with his feet & blindfolded.

The 10th grader entered the Guinness World Records in 2019.

He solved the cube in 15.56 seconds breaking the record of 16.96 seconds.

The previous record was held by an American teenager, Daniel Rose-Levine.

Koli started solving the Rubik’s Cube when was in 3rd grade.

“I stopped after a while because it got boring to solve the cube again and again.

In 6th grade, I picked up the cube again for a talent show and after that I got involved in the full world of Speedcubing.

Speedcubing is the sport of solving the cube as fast as you can.

From there I discovered new puzzles, new ways of solving it with one hand, blindfolded and with one feet,” said Koli.

